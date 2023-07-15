If you have been looking to build a new home, look no further. This new, never lived in home, is located in the desirable, luxurious Reid's Cove, a lake lifestyle community. The seller's spared no expense when building this exquisite home with an open floorpan. Gourmet kitchen complete with GE Monogram appliances including 6 burner gas stove, double oven, roll out shelving, under cabinet lighting, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops, Kohler stainless steel farm sink, and solid wood shelving in the pantry. Real hardwood throughout the entire home, and coffered ceilings in family room and primary bedroom. The 5th bedroom is perfect for a theatre or game room complete with french doors. Please see attachments for an extensive list of upgrades. Community to include pool, kayak storage, lake access, pickle-ball courts, community fire pit, and clubhouse in the near future. Easy access to I-77, Lake Norman, fine restaurants, shopping, and Lake Norman hospital.