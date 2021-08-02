Former model home with beautiful open floor plan - hardwoods, soaring ceilings and spacious rooms abound! This home has a fantastic layout and a private, level backyard with seasonal water views. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home, with easy access to the extra large living and dining room, perfect for entertaining. The 2 story sun filled great room is anchored around a fireplace wall with built-ins. The super sized primary bedroom and bath with custom tile work is conveniently located on the main floor as well as another bedroom and bath, which would make a terrific guest suite or work from home study or "Zoom" room! Upstairs several more spacious bedrooms surround an open loft. Don't forget the absolutely fabulous bonus room - billiards, play space, movie room with surround - it would all fit! Central vac and music/intercom system too. The upstairs rear balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy the seasonal water views over the lake. Enjoy walks along the lake. Private, yet convenient to everything! Open House: Fri (7/30) 9-11 am Sat (7/31) 12-2 Sun (8/1) 12-2
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $795,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…