NO HOA! Highly sought after home on Cul de Sac with sidewalk. Hardwood floors mostly on main. House is Super Sized with 10' ceilings on main. 9' ceilings upstairs, and 8' garage doors. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven, 42" high cabinets, breakfast nook, and walk in pantry. Large terrace upstairs perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view. Walk out patio on main accessible from master, kitchen, and family room. Master bedroom is located on main floor and features extra large bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on main floor. Also features 600sf game room and family room both with built in surround sound speakers. Patio and terrace are wired for additional speakers. Lake Norman is within 300 yds. and public boat launch is within 2 miles. Area schools are part of IB, Blue Ribbon, and STEM rated school systems.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $779,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…