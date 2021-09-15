Immaculate home located in the desirable neighborhood, Bells Crossing! This 4692 sq ft 5 bedroom 4.5 bath has a three car garage and is situated on 1.26 acres. Professionally landscaped with an irrigation system and an oversized back deck, this home provides all the best for entertaining, in addition the lot is fit for a pool. Main level offers a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Kitchen Aid appliances, and an expansive island. The double-sided fireplace is a bonus between the dining and living room.The master suite includes 2 large walk-in closets, an extensive bathroom with double vanities, granite tops and a separate tub and walk-in shower! Upstairs you will also find a spacious bonus room, along with two additional bedrooms both with private en-suite baths. The fifth bedroom is on the main floor as an optional office space. Boat/RV storage is available along with nearby lake access.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000
