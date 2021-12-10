Very unique and rare opportunity. Beautiful 5 Bedroom home on over 1 acre in rapidly developing intersect of Rocky River and Shearer Rd. Home is zoned commercial but can be lived in as a single family home, lot is sub dividable.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $735,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
- Updated
OLIN—For the second time in four days, North Iredell’s boys basketball team tapped into its resolve to fend off South Iredell.
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tour…
- Updated
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.