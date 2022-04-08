Welcome Home! This grand 5-bedroom home with large bonus area is fresh on the market and won't last long. This stunning floor plan has a two-story foyer which is open to a large living area, formal dining room, office, and large guest suite. Also on the main floor, the spacious eat-in kitchen with large island and three-car attached garage. Upstairs, you will find 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bath as well as a large bonus/rec room over the garage. Another guest suite with private bath is also on this floor, but the sprawling primary suite is one you can't miss. This large room with lots of windows and a spacious sitting room has a huge private bathroom with separate tub and shower, as well as a generous walk-in closet. If the interior features weren't enough, this house sweetens the deal in the back yard with a beautiful in-ground pool and jacuzzi. Stop out today, this one won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,900
