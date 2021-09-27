$20k price cut! NO HOA! Highly sought after home on Cul de Sac with sidewalk. Hardwood floors on main. House is Super Sized with 10' ceilings on main. 9' ceilings upstairs, and 8' garage doors. If you love to cook this gourmet kitchen is for you; featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, double oven, 42" high cabinets, breakfast nook, and walk in pantry. Large terrace upstairs perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view. Walk out patio on main accessible from master, kitchen, and family room. Master bedroom is located on main floor and features extra large bathroom with jetted tub and walk in closet. Secondary bedroom/office on main can be home office. Also features 600sf game room and family room both with built in surround sound speakers. Patio and terrace are wired for additional speakers. Lake Norman is within 300 yds. and public boat launch is within 2 miles. Area schools are part of IB, Blue Ribbon, and STEM rated school systems.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000
Updated
