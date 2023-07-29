Pristinely maintained, 2 story home is now available in the Trillium neighborhood. This lovely open concept home offers main level formal living/office space, formal dining and bedroom/flex room w/ full bath. Kitchen is complete w/ Island, Stainless, Granite, Gas cook top & Pantry and flows into large eat in dining. Adjacent Great room w/ gas fireplace & expansive windows overlooks backyard. Upstairs Master retreat offers luxury bath w/ dual vanities, granite & 2 large walk in closets. 3 additional large bedrooms, Loft/Den space for relaxing or playing games. Guest bathroom has dual vanity w/ granite. Upstairs laundry room for extra convenience. This well appointed home has hardwood floors, new carpet, tankless water heater, alarm system w/ cameras, prewired surround, attached 2 car garage, storage space, too many extras to list. Neighborhood has playground, street lights & sidewalks. Close proximity to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and easy access to major highways. See video