5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHS, OFFICE PLUS BONUS ROOM! OVER 1/2 ACRE LOT WITH IRRIGATION! This one has everything! Located conveniently in Mooresville, with great schools, shopping, churches and interstate 77 close by. Kitchen features granite counters, ceramic backsplash, center island and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a trey ceiling, dual walk-in closets, garden tub and seperate shower, dual vanity with raised height cabinets. Large deck overlooks wooded back area, 3-CAR SIDE ENTRY GARAGE! Hardwood floors on the main level and LVP floors upstairs. As you look at homes available in this area and price range, you will agree that this home offers all you could want with its 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths plus office/living room and bonus room. Surely this home won't last so hurry and make an appointment now.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000
