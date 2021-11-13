This pristine 5 bedroom 4 bath home sits on a Premium Lake and Pond view lot in the sought after Trillium Subdivision. Natural light streams throughout this open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level and a welcoming kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a tiled backsplash. An open loft awaits upstairs as well as an owner suite with a tray ceiling, 3 closets and a luxurious tiled bathroom. A community walking trial and playground will be fun for the whole family. Come and see why this is the perfect place to call Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference honors for volleyball, cross country and girls tennis on Sunday.
Iredell County finds itself in a new voting district this year for the state Senate election, but it will find the same Republican candidate o…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…