Move in ready over 4000ft home in the amenity packed Lake Walk community. Upgraded from the builder options with additions such as engineered hardwoods on main level, designer light fixture selection throughout, custom kitchen island and pantry, extended paver patio with added pergola and side yard garden. First floor has designated office space and full bedroom/bathroom. Grand entry with two story foyer and millwork into dining room with ceiling accents. Large rooms and spaces is an ongoing theme for the home. Upstairs huge loft/bonus area to separate bedrooms and has more added millwork. Lake view can be seen from the upstairs of the home. Master suite with double door entry and large sitting room. Full his/hers closets into the master bath featuring a garden tub. Walk to the dedicated neighborhood lake access with gazebo and steps into Lake Norman to launch your paddle sports. Neighborhood features walking trails to playground, large community pool, dog park, and pickleball courts.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Carolina Panther Wesley Walls, a five-time Pro Bowl tight end, will be part of next week’s youth football camp in Troutman.
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in Iredell County in 2022.
After the end of a lengthy public comment period Mayor Miles Atkins polled the crowd to see which side of the divisive project proposed at 990 River Highway in western Mooresville they were on.
As the groundbreaking for its Arts and Cultural Center is set for Thursday, the Statesville Housing Authority’s Darbah Skaf hopes once it is c…
The U.S. Air Force, charged with defending America’s skies, conducted a study, Project Blue Book, from 1952 through 1969.
Statesville native Wayne Harwell has been chosen to umpire his sixth and seventh Babe Ruth World Series for the 2022 season.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.
Joel Reese, our local history librarian, telephoned me Wednesday morning, asking if I had heard that a French television crew was filming the …
The man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Statesville man turned himself in Frida…
Twenty-five years ago: