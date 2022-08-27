5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $694,500

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Better than new and one owner home. Upon entry you're greeted with dual living and dining room spaces. The main level features a large living area, gas fireplace, eat-in breakfast area, covered deck and impressive kitchen with a massive granite island and stainless appliances. A luxurious Primary Bedroom has trey ceilings, dual vanities, garden tub, walk in shower, and MASSIVE walk in closet. Upstairs has a multitude of options with 4 additional bedrooms or multi-office, flex, or bonus spaces. Nearly 1200 sq ft of entertainers dream space with bar in the basement with an additional bedroom or ready for your private workout room. This floorplan brings so many options for the larger family or the remote workers that want private offices, entertaining, and workout all in one. Enjoy the proximity to Lake Norman, top schools, and the fabulous Mooresville amenities. Welcome to your NextHome!