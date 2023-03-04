This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. The main floor of the home features an office, formal dining room, and breakfast room, making it ideal for both work and entertaining. The kitchen has an oversized island with an apron front farm sink, dual tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find a spacious loft that's perfect for relaxing, reading, or watching your favorite TV show. All of the bedrooms are on the upper level. The primary bedroom has a large en suite with a walk-in closet. One of the four secondary bedrooms has its on private bath while the other three share the home's third full bath. The backyard of the home has a large fire pit, patio and a covered porch perfect for enjoying the spring evenings! The home also has solar panels already installed that help reduce the monthly cost for power!