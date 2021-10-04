This fascinating historic house has been in the same family for four generations! Opportunities like this only come once in a lifetime! Constructed with real 2x4's this home has original hard wood floors, rare and valuable wormy chestnut wood trim, crown molding, baseboards, built-in cabinets and tall ceilings. Fireplaces in studio, living room and den/library. Beautiful brick arches, exposed beams, secluded and private back yard with custom made playground, circular drive with extra parking space, large detached garage with workshop, fenced area, garden plot with grapes and more. Unfinished basement and third floor offer future expansion potential. Located near dynamic downtown Mooresville and convenient to locally owned restaurants, specialty shops, micro-breweries, food truck festivals and parks with outdoor concerts. Enjoy Mooresville's small town charm, nearby Lake Norman or a short commute to Charlotte. This property will make a great family home or perhaps a bread and breakfast?
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $680,000
