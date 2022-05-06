 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000

Come check out this meticulously maintained home in desirable LakeWalk. The main level features natural light, a white gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, vented microwave & a huge granite island w/a breakfast area and pantry. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. Host parties in the formal dining room w/coffered ceiling. Hardwoods on main level with oak threads, NEW carpet upstairs, owner's suite features a sitting room, huge walk-in closets and a spacious luxury in-suite bath. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with a central loft. Tons of upgrades galore from premium fixtures, beautiful accent wallpaper rooms & utility sink in laundry room, flooring and too much to mention. Enjoy with outdoor space with the fenced in yard. Transform the 1,967 sq ft unfinished basement with endless possibilities. The community features gazebo & paddleboat launch on Lake Norman, community pool, rec house, & short access to interstate. https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1994381?idx=1

