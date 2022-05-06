Come check out this meticulously maintained home in desirable LakeWalk. The main level features natural light, a white gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, vented microwave & a huge granite island w/a breakfast area and pantry. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. Host parties in the formal dining room w/coffered ceiling. Hardwoods on main level with oak threads, NEW carpet upstairs, owner's suite features a sitting room, huge walk-in closets and a spacious luxury in-suite bath. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with a central loft. Tons of upgrades galore from premium fixtures, beautiful accent wallpaper rooms & utility sink in laundry room, flooring and too much to mention. Enjoy with outdoor space with the fenced in yard. Transform the 1,967 sq ft unfinished basement with endless possibilities. The community features gazebo & paddleboat launch on Lake Norman, community pool, rec house, & short access to interstate. https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1994381?idx=1
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As someone my age would do, I took to Instagram to ask the residents of Statesville (at least the ones that follow me) about their opinions on…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests Thursday at a residence on Gay Street in Statesville, resulting in the seizure of s…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education received a recommendation from Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey at Monday night’s board meeting to close a number of schools to any new out-of-district or attendance zone students for the 2022-23 school year.
It was a bittersweet moment for Brock Hoffman.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Statesville City Council passed the first reading of the rezoning request for a proposed 244-lot development along Greenbriar Road, which …
A fugitive task force helped apprehend a man wanted in connection with a shooting in April.
Three homes in Mooresville were declared uninhabitable after damage caused by a sudden thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon.
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes board-certified gastroenterologist Carl Foulks Jr., M.D. He joins Dr. John Cl…