Elegant brick home situated on over an acre of tranquil park like property that backs to woods. Beautifully appointed five bedroom home in sought after Shavenders Bluff neighborhood that features a pool, walking trail, sandy beach on Lake Norman with canoe/paddle board storage, a community boat ramp & dry boat storage directly across the street for easy lake access. Main level boasts recently finished hardwood floors, custom molding, open floor plan, large chefs kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, vaulted great room w/ stone gas fire place. Primary bedroom is located on main floor w/ his & hers closets. Main level has a split floor plan w/ two additional guest bedrooms & full bath. The second level includes two more bedrooms and a bonus room. Roof was replaced in 2014 & hot water heater 2017. The home has a central vac as well as an irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
