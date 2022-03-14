 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000

Gorgeous must-see home on huge lot in Fernbrook! Covered front porch, mature trees, & great curb appeal! 2-story foyer leads to spacious main level w/ stunning new wood flooring & crown molding throughout! Large formal dining room w/ chandelier & oversized windows. Open great room w/ gas-log fireplace & tons of natural light! Eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, & sunny breakfast area! Huge media room w/ tray ceiling & double doors leading to back deck, perfect for entertaining! Full bath completes main level. Elegant owners retreat w/ tray ceiling & large walk-in closet w/ built-ins! En-suite bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, dual vanities, walk-in shower, & soaking tub! Spacious secondary bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, & laundry room complete 2nd level! Finished garage, back deck, & private wooded backyard! Great Mooresville location close to Lake Norman, shopping, restaurants, schools, & parks!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert