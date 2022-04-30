FORMER MODEL HOME with 5 bedrooms, a loft, a billiard room and the perfect lot that backs up to the trees in a highly desired neighborhood. OVER $40K IN SOLAR! Walk from the front porch into the foyer and dining room. The butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the impressive kitchen and open concept that flows into the family room and breakfast nook area. Large walk-in pantry and oversized kitchen island with seating. This spacious home includes a first-floor guest suite and bath. Upstairs you will find a loft, primary bedroom, laundry room and the 3 remaining bedrooms – all with connected baths. The elegant primary bedroom features dual walk—in closets, dual vanities, a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. 3rd floor is the perfect spot for a pool table, movie room, playroom, or office. Entertain on the rear covered porch that overlooks the private backyard. The community features a clubhouse and pool for summer fun. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was injured when three tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of the Sharon School …
A wreck, involving three tractor-trailers, has closed Interstate 40 east near Sharon School Road.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
I write today with appreciation for the team members at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers who help make Iredell County a healthie…
Our Town Stage announces the upcoming concert series, “Rock the Park — Liberty Park Concert Series,” a diverse collection of five free shows f…
Twenty-five years ago:
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.
Statesville Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck celebration was a hands-on event Saturday at the Statesville Soccer Complex as the city gave away trees an…
The Statesville Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored 22nd National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a…
Mooresville’s boys and girls teams captured titles during the Iredell County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Statesville High School.