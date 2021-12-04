 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000

This pristine 5 bedroom 4 bath home sits on a Premium Lake and Pond view lot in the sought after Trillium Subdivision. Natural light streams throughout this open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors run throughout the main level and a welcoming kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a tiled backsplash. An open loft awaits upstairs as well as an owner suite with a tray ceiling, 3 closets and a luxurious tiled bathroom. A community walking trial and playground will be fun for the whole family. Come and see why this is the perfect place to call Home!

