5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $669,900

Beautifully maintained waterview home on premier lot in popular lake front community. Pride of ownership shows throughout this home. From the manicured lawn and landscaping to the meticulously maintained interior and decor. This 5 bedroom (+ bonus) and 4 full bath home features upgrades galore. Upgrades include: laminate hardwood floors, wood tread stairs, wrought iron hand rails, custom wood shelves in Great Room, soft close cabinets, upgraded light fixtures, fenced in yard, full yard sprinkler system, retractable awning covered patio and firepit. This home will be going Active on Wednesday May 11th.