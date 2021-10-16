Welcome to this perfect 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home! Some of the incredible features are; A gorgeous HEATED AND SALT WATER pool with a built-in Jacuzzi SO YOU CAN SWIMM IN IT YEAR ROUND!, a fireplace with a built-in sitting area around it, one of the three-car garages was converted into a gym, an open kitchen to family room with a large island, gas range, walk-in pantry. 1st-floor guest bedroom with a full bath, formal dining room, & study/library plus a powder room! Upstairs you will find the huge owner suite with a seating area, bathroom, and THREE walk-in closets, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 additional full baths & a large playroom. Hurry up! This is one of the only pool homes in the Mooresville area on a .60 wooded-acre homesite! This house will accommodate any lifestyle, don't wait too long!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $665,900
