5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $665,000

Immaculate, well-appointed home with over 3,200 sq ft in the gated community of Reserve at Morrison Plantation! This like-new home features the master on the main level, a beautiful open chef's kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet and countertop space, open concept living, an office with french doors, neutral paint colors, and crown molding/wainscoting throughout, a stunning stacked stone wood-burning fireplace in the two-story living room. The upper floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large bonus/bedroom with a charming built-in window seat and a bookcase. Enjoy the lake lifestyle boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, or just relaxing on your patio enjoying the beautiful views of Lake Norman right from your backyard. The location doesn't get any better! Only minutes away from great restaurants and shopping and convenient to I 77. This is a show stopper and a MUST SEE.

