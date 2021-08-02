Immaculate, well-appointed home with over 3,200 sq ft in the gated community of Reserve at Morrison Plantation! This like-new home features the master on the main level, a beautiful open chef's kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet and countertop space, open concept living, an office with french doors, neutral paint colors, and crown molding/wainscoting throughout, a stunning stacked stone wood-burning fireplace in the two-story living room. The upper floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large bonus/bedroom with a charming built-in window seat and a bookcase. Enjoy the lake lifestyle boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, or just relaxing on your patio enjoying the beautiful views of Lake Norman right from your backyard. The location doesn't get any better! Only minutes away from great restaurants and shopping and convenient to I 77. This is a show stopper and a MUST SEE.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…