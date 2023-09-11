Highly desirable Stafford At Langtree find this GEM an ultra functional living with WOW! *5 Bedrooms* 4 Full Bathrooms* Featuring an Open Floor Plan, Chefs Kitchen, 10' ceilings (main) 9' ceilings (up), Quartz counters Kitchen & Primary Bathroom, Granite counters in bathrooms, Covered private rear patio with private rear yard backing to woods, with clean landscaping & tif tuf Full Bermuda sodden yard with extra wide front yard. Community features an amazing pool with beach entry, clubhouse, recreation area. Surrounding area is thriving with Top Ranked Schools - Coddle Creek Elem, Brawley Middle, & Lake Norman High. Enjoy Downtown Mooresville & Downtown Davidson, Mooresville Golf Club, or High End shop at Langtree Lake Norman top it off at Merino Mill for shopping or burgers at Barcelona, Alina Pizzeria, or Epic Chophouse. Better than new with established landscaping, no homes under construction nearby, & very nice neighbors. See what it's all about! Schedule a showing TODAY