Very unique and rare opportunity. Beautiful 5 Bedroom home on over 1 acre in rapidly developing intersect of Rocky River and Shearer Rd. Home is zoned commercial but can be lived in as a single family home, lot is sub dividable.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $655,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
While we all strive to return to normalcy, we cannot ignore what is happening within our nation’s health systems and communities. We frequentl…