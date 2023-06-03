Gorgeous and ready for move in!! Welcome to this 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 2 story home in Shinnville Ridge with SO much to offer. The kitchen has abundant storage and cooking space and is open to the living room for entertaining. All wood floors downstairs, and tons of cabinets and counterspace! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES 5/2023...all you have to do is purchase a fridge! Primary suite with beautiful bathroom and large walk in closet is downstairs off of the living room and this home also boasts a 3 car garage and tons of parking space! Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms (so spacious and ALL with walk in closets) and a HUGE bonus room. 2 of the bedrooms have en-suite baths and one full bath in the hallway for guests. New blinds throughout the home. I promise you will feel like this home has hardly been lived in. In the back enjoy your screened porch that overlooks a private rear yard. Come and tour it for yourself! Open Houses Sat and Sun 6/2-6/3 from 1-3.