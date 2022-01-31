Coveted MOVE-IN READY Morrison Cove Lake Norman 5BR Home w/ DEEDED BOAT SLIP & LIFT. Every aspect of this home has been upgraded top to bottom. Enter through welcoming foyer w/ inviting new staircase & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features designer Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops & cabinets galore! FULLY fenced backyard w/ private screened-porch off main living room; perfect for entertaining! New back deck accompanies newly designed fire-pit are & large concrete/stone paver patio! Living room is spacious w/ fully tiled gas fireplace and room to entertain! Pinterest worthy recently renovated laundry room with custom built shelves and storage! New designer modern light fixtures in dining & main entrance! Upstairs boasts primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, BEAUTIFUL bath w/ frameless shower, dual vanities and massive walk-in closet. Addtl. bedrooms & bonus upstairs w/ newly cleaned carpet & neutral paint. Check out features list for more info!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000
