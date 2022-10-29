5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,000

Lake Life! Enjoy a resort style feel in this Lake Norman access community. Gazebo and steps into the lake to launch your kayak or canoe. Other amenities include large pool with cabana, dog park, walking trails, playground and pickle ball courts. Ready to fall in love? This home is loaded with character from the quaint front porch entry area to the 100 year old barn wood framing the kitchen entryways and custom builtins in the family room. Soaring two story foyer, large office space could double as an in-law suite. Full house water filtration and reverse osmosis drinking water system. Luxurious primary suite boasts a double door entry and sitting room. Primary bath has two separate closets and vanities. Open loft area and tons of storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and private, perfect for entertaining with fire pit and screened in porch. Includes full yard irrigation. All in the highly sought after Lakewalk community minutes from shopping, restaurants and I-77 access.