AMAZING WATER VIEWS AND DEEDED BOATSLIP. Are you looking for tranquil water views of Lake Norman & lake living? Look no more. Home is in the highly sought after neighborhood of Harbor Cove w/ 4/5 bedrooms. Guest room, full bath, dining rm & study/office on the main level with primary bdroom, 2 secondary bdrms, a 4th room that can either be a large bdrm or a bonus rm upstairs. Your boatslip is just a short walk or golf cart ride & located near Eddie's. New 34x16 stamped concrete patio, rip rap at the lake, high grade ceramic gas fireplace and coming soon...new 8ft and 5ft sliding glass doors to provide the new owners easy access to the huge patio and the covered porch. The sliders will offer even better views of the lake. Community features include pool situated lake front, lake access to launch paddle boards & kayaks, sidewalks, active social committee offering celebrations/activities throughout the year & boat storage for lease. HURRY! This won't last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Family of victim rushes out of Catawba courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a problem that has plagued them for nearly a decade: the widening of N.C. 150.
Across America, many towns, from small to large, will tout their own locally-owned coffee shop as the best place for the community to hang out…
- Updated
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
Throughout my career in the private sector as well as during my service as a former member of the North Carolina State House of Representative…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hickory.
Dependability and dedication: North Iredell Rescue Squad honors father, daughter duo and a long-time member
Dependability and dedication may be simple and sometimes overused words, but the two words speak volumes about a trio of members of the North …
Twenty-five years ago: