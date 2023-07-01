Welcome home! This 5 bedroom 4 bath beauty with a 3 car garage is waiting for you! This stunning home has a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, a large island, double ovens and a gas range. Snuggle up next to the fireplace in the family room. The second floor has a large bonus room and a primary suite with a large sitting area! His and hers closets? Look no further. Can't forget the crown-molding throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level, the coffered ceiling in the dining room and the huge walk in closet under the stairs that the owners had turned into a drop zone with built ins. Drink your coffee in the morning with wooded views from either the covered back porch or the front porch. Huge fenced in backyard, as well! LakeWalk features a gazebo & paddleboard launch on Lake Norman, community pool, playground, dog park, pickleball courts, walking trails and more. $10K seller concession on full price offer! $3K washer & dryer as gift from sellers on full price offer!