Lake Front Community at Lake Norman with a resort like feel with access to the lake via the community Canoe launch. Enjoy fishing and other fun lake activities. Enjoy the outdoor pool, clubhouse, walking trails, recreation area and more. This home features a two-story entry, Hardwood staircase, hardwood floors, main floor guest suite a total of 5 bedrooms including a bonus room, lovely kitchen, 3-car garage and so much more.Come see this one today!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $627,000
