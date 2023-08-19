Welcome to your dream home in the picturesque community of LakeWalk! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom beauty is perfectly nestled on a peaceful street w/ a well-maintained exterior showcasing a charming front porch. Come inside! Discover a spacious open-concept layout, ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The heart of the home features a modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast bar/island. Natural light floods the living and dining areas, highlighting those hardwood floors. Sliding glass doors lead you to a private & fenced backyard oasis, perfect for gatherings, playtime, or gardening. Retreat to the primary suite - a tranquil space w/ walk-in closets and an en-suite boasting a soaking tub & separate shower. Ideally located, easy access to local schools, parks, shopping centers, & dining options. Enjoy the best of Mooresville's vibrant community and take advantage of the nearby Lake Norman! Make 217 Blueview Rd your forever home!