New Construction in Mooresville! This 3-story Davidson plan features 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The first floor includes a guest suite, a beautiful kitchen with breakfast space & butler's pantry, a family room with gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. The kitchen has white cabinets & island, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop with designer range hood & wall oven. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The second floor features the primary bedroom with sitting room, 2 secondary bedrooms & loft. 3rd floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on front porch or rear 12x12 patio. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Showings will take place at our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.