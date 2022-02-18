 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $615,000

Very unique and rare opportunity. Beautiful 5 Bedroom home on over 1 acre in rapidly developing intersect of Rocky River and Shearer Rd. Home is zoned commercial but can be lived in as a single family home, lot is sub dividable.

