5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,900

Beautiful, 2 Story, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home w/2 car, side load garage & fenced yard, located in desirable, lake access community, Morrison Cove! Community boat storage & Community Dock/Launch! Impressive, 2 Story Foyer w/beautiful hardwood floors & tons of natural light! Formal Living & Dining Room! Crown molding throughout main! Upgraded Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom tile back splash, eat in island, pantry & breakfast area! Great Room offers gas fireplace & custom built in shelving! Guest Bedroom w/full bath (granite vanity) on main! Spacious Primary Bedroom on upper level! Primary Bath w/dual, granite vanity, large garden tub, separate shower & tile flooring! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms on upper level! Bonus Room w/attic access! Seller improvements: Fresh paint throughout, carpet replaced (2020), HVAC replaced (2021), upgraded light fixtures throughout, laundry room remodel w/utility sink/flooring, newer, upgraded landscaping & new garage door!

