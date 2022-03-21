Welcome home to 155 Middleton Place!! This beautiful home will surely impress!! Two story great room overlooks completely updated kitchen w/sparkling white shaker style cabinetry & upgraded granite countertops. Kitchen features large island w/beverage frig, stainless appliances, range hood & apron sink w/touch faucet. Office/den w/beautiful barn doors, spacious dining room,& secondary bedroom/bath also located on main level. Upper level features primary bedroom w/attached den, perfect for reading nook or additional work space. Luxurious primary bath features separate shower/soaking tub,& large walk in closet. Three addt'l bedrooms also located on this level. (Two w/Jack/Jill style bath, one bedroom is ensuite.) Third floor features HUGE bonus/media room. Private outdoor living in fenced back yard with generously sized deck and pergola. Fire pit is the perfect spot to unwind. Neighborhood w/pool,tennis,& playgrounds conveniently located to popular fitness center, shopping & restaurants
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000
