Welcome home to this well maintained move in ready home nestled in the desired community of Avalon. This home literally has it all including a modern open floor plan, large kitchen with granite countertops, full tile shower with a full marble bench, large oversized master with tray ceilings and walk in closet, bonus sunroom on the main, bonus room upstairs, large dining room with tray ceilings and sitting area off the foyer and much more. So much curb appeal with landscaping stones and fresh mulch. Just minutes from downtown Mooresville shopping and dining. And, highly desired Mooresville graded school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $590,498
