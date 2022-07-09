5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $589,900

Welcome Home! This spacious, like-new home in the desirable Stafford at Langtree is fresh on the market, and ready for someone new to make themselves at home. Inside the welcoming front door, a formal dining room awaits to your left. Down the hall, you area greeted by the spacious open-concept living area with huge eat-in kitchen with center island. A guest bedroom and full bath rest on this level, as well as a two-car attached garage. Upstairs, a loft with spacious windows for natural light awaits. To your left, a bedroom, full bathroom and laundry area. Continuing in that direction, you will find two more large bedrooms, with an adjoining full bathroom with dual sinks and a private water closet. Back across the loft, the oversized primary suite awaits with two large walk-in closets. The stunning private bath has a separate tub and shower, large vanity with dual sinks, and tons of space to share. Don't miss this opportunity, stop by today!