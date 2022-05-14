5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $579,900

**Fully Furnished & Meticulously kept** Welcome home to Atwater Landing; this barely lived in 5 bedroom home features neutral colors, bright light filled rooms & expansive spaces. As you enter the home you are welcomed by the large sitting room which can easily be used as a flex space or home office. Upstairs you will find an open loft sitting area, a well appointed master bed/bath with tile accented shower & garden tub, an oversized second bedroom, and 2 additional bedrooms which share a bathroom. Downstairs is equipped with a 5th bedroom and full bathroom just off the living area. Living room, dining room & kitchen are open and bright, ready for entertaining. Sun room is nestled just off the open concept dining area. Tree lined private backyard. Home sits beside the community dry retention/common space. Community has a paddlesport waterfront landing at entry, and community pool is just a few streets away (off yellowbirch).