**Fully Furnished & Meticulously kept** Welcome home to Atwater Landing; this barely lived in 5 bedroom home features neutral colors, bright light filled rooms & expansive spaces. As you enter the home you are welcomed by the large sitting room which can easily be used as a flex space or home office. Upstairs you will find an open loft sitting area, a well appointed master bed/bath with tile accented shower & garden tub, an oversized second bedroom, and 2 additional bedrooms which share a bathroom. Downstairs is equipped with a 5th bedroom and full bathroom just off the living area. Living room, dining room & kitchen are open and bright, ready for entertaining. Sun room is nestled just off the open concept dining area. Tree lined private backyard. Home sits beside the community dry retention/common space. Community has a paddlesport waterfront landing at entry, and community pool is just a few streets away (off yellowbirch).
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $579,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to close seven schools to out-of-district attendance for the 2022-23 school year.
Pastor Jamie Hamrick’s sermon Sunday at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville touched on the gift of rejection.
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of East Front Street.
Judge: Attorney was so ineffective that NC man’s rights were violated. First-degree murder conviction vacated.
Henry Jerome White has spent 25 years in prison.
The Statesville Police Department confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on East Front Street on Thursday, but details remain scarce.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.
Alexander County man jailed on 51 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …
From abandoned baby to college class president, Greensboro native says adoptive mom motivated, inspired her.
GREENSBORO — The full-term baby, just 6 pounds and 13 ounces, was found wrapped in a bedsheet underneath the stairwell of an apartment complex…
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Mayor of Statesville with a series of questions about their bac…