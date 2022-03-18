 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

Beautiful Move in ready 2 story home with DEEDED BOAT SLIP located in the beautiful Lake community of Winslow Bay. This 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom open floor plan home with lake view, has so much to offer. Kitchen with granite countertops, owner's suite with private walk-out deck overlooking the lake, separate shower, garden tub, dual vanity and much more. This home is freshly painted and ready for a new owner. Fenced yard with mature trees, and large covered patio create the perfect retreat at the end of a long day. Beautiful community with lake access, boat ramp, boat/RV storage, playgrounds, tennis courts, club house, pool, walking trails and streetlights. Situated in the sought-after Iredell County with proximity to everything you need & only minutes from I-77, this home has it all. Make an appointment to see this one quickly!

