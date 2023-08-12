New Construction in Mooresville! This 3-story Cypress plan features 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The first floor includes a guest suite, a beautiful kitchen with breakfast space, a family room with fireplace, and a study with French doors. The second floor features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on front porch, balcony, covered porch, & rear patio. The kitchen has white cabinets & a gray island, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop & wall oven. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main floor (except guest BR). Additional upgrades include a luxury primary shower and composite stair treads. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Showings will take place at our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.