5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $560,000

BETTER THAN NEW! This move-in ready, highly upgraded 5 bdrm/4 full bath home with 3 car garage has it all! Revwood LVP flooring throughout main level, cased windows, 5" baseboards, and neutral paint throughout. Main level has a bedroom w/ access to full bath, perfect as guest suite, home office or a 5th bedroom. Gourmet kitchen is open to the greatroom & features center island, granite counters, white 42" cabinets, white subway backsplash, stainless-steel appliances incl double oven & gas cooktop. Private backyard featuring an oversized stone patio with a pergola, overlooking a community natural area. Primary suite features a trey ceiling and gorgeous bathroom w/ ceramic tile floors, dual vanities with granite counters, glass shower w/ tile surround and bench seating. Upper-level features 3 add'l bedrooms and a large bonus room, all with LVP floors. Located just down the street from the neighborhood amenity center with pool, clubhouse, playground and Lake Norman kayak access. Conveniently located to award winning schools, shopping, parks and Lake Norman.