Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year! This is a beautiful 3-story, 5-Bedroom/4-Bath Cypress plan. The main floor includes a guest suite with full bath, a study with French doors, a beautiful kitchen with island, white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and a spacious family room with fireplace. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch and 12x12 patio. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide information on estimated completion date, however, dates are subject to change. We are currently selling homes in Summerlin from our Mirabella model, 16335 Loch Raven Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078. Showing appointments will take place at this location.