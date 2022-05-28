5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,900

Welcome home to Atwater Landing; this barely lived in 5 bedroom home features neutral colors, bright light filled rooms & expansive spaces. This barely lived in home still has that "new home" smell! As you enter the home you are welcomed by the large sitting room which can easily be used as a flex space or home office. Upstairs you will find an open loft sitting area, a well appointed master bed/bath with tile accented shower & garden tub, an oversized second bedroom, and 2 additional bedrooms which share a bathroom. Downstairs is equipped with a 5th bedroom and full bathroom just off the living area. Living room, dining room & kitchen are open and bright, ready for entertaining. Sun room is nestled just off the open concept dining area. Tree lined private backyard. Home sits beside the community dry retention/common space. Community has a paddlesport waterfront landing at entry, and community pool is just a few streets away (off yellowbirch).