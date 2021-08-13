5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,000

Beautiful corner lot, nice spacious home. Great private deck from living room. Inviting kitchen with granite countertops, desk area and wet bar. Two staircases to access upstairs with large bonus room/5th bedroom. Neighborhood has lake access, pool and tennis courts. Great location. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate. Home is currently under construction for complete interior remodel. New paint throughout, new flooring through whole home, new cabinets through entire home, new fixtures, new interior doors and back sliding glass door.