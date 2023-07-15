Hard to find basement home just minutes from the heart of Mooresville! Walking thru the front door you'll find a spacious and open floor plan that has it all! Don't forget about the fantastic neighborhood amenities; who doesn't love a neighborhood pool and playground? Two outdoor spaces in the backyard that looks out to a tree lined backyard!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio…
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Gage Callan, a rising eighth-grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and…
A Stony Point man was charged with two drug related felonies in Iredell County on Tuesday.