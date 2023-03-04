Welcome to Lakewalk! This Stunning, Double Door Entry home nestled away in this Spectacular Lakefront Community! Freshly painted w/windows galore project tons of natural sunlight throughout - compliments the appealing open floor plan. Crown moldings, 12' ceilings, & built in drop zone are just a few of the many upgrades! The kitchen is fully equipped w/double wall oven & gas cooktop, Yes, Refrigerator conveys! Granite counters throughtout the kitchen and bathrooms. The Great Room is perfect for entertaining while enjoying the gas fireplace. The Primary suite, & 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. An oversized tile shower w/seat in the primary bath. In addition to the Covered Back Porch, this home features a Slate Patio in the perfectly sized, fully irrigated, fenced back yard. The Community offers canoe/paddleboard launch site, boardwalk, pool, paved nature trails, dog park, & playground. Premier location, easily accessible to everything Mooresville has to offer.