5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000

This is IT! Stunning 5 bedroom home in Trillium with dreamy outdoor oasis and waterview! Fenced backyard boasts large paver patio with water feature, lighting, firepit, and gas grill hookup. Surround sound throughout main level and outside with Alexa. Kitchen features large island with breakfast bar, 5 burner gas cooktop, wall oven, and glass front accent cabinets. Main floor guest room and full bath. Office with french doors. Huge loft welcomes you to the upstairs with 4 additional bedrooms and 3 baths. Spacious primary suite with tray ceiling, tons of natural light, dual walk in closets plus linen. Primary Bath has dual sinks, large soaking tub, and walk in shower. Highly desirable location close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.