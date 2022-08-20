MOORESVILLE-FOXFIELD.-5BR/3BA, 2,668 SqFt, Built 2017, FULL BRICK w/3 Car Garage & Porch! LANDRUM floor plan provides an elegant combination of living & dining area united perfectly w/brown wood floors & the signature centerpiece-granite-gourmet-gas stove-light & bright kitchen w/ Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. A chef's dream kitchen with island! Also on the main level is a full bedroom/office w/full hall bathroom. Beautiful back wall fireplace in family room, extra storage under the stairs. Second level features a large luxury master suite w/trey ceilings, master bath w/dual vanities, extra linen closet & stylish glass shower accented w/white/gray subway tile. Skillfully designed upstairs common living space makes for the obvious w/large open loft area. Back patio retreat. Notables: 14 Seer Carrier HVAC, 18'L X 8'W X 5'H Swim Spa, 3RD Bay Garage, Mooresville's exclusive All Brick Neighborhood. Great Location!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
TROUTMAN—Mitch Johnson got a water cooler bath at the end of Thursday night’s game.
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of Rockingham Countians were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville.
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plo…
New head coaches often inherit a rebuild. Not the case at Statesville.
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecas…