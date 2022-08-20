5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,800

MOORESVILLE-FOXFIELD.-5BR/3BA, 2,668 SqFt, Built 2017, FULL BRICK w/3 Car Garage & Porch! LANDRUM floor plan provides an elegant combination of living & dining area united perfectly w/brown wood floors & the signature centerpiece-granite-gourmet-gas stove-light & bright kitchen w/ Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. A chef's dream kitchen with island! Also on the main level is a full bedroom/office w/full hall bathroom. Beautiful back wall fireplace in family room, extra storage under the stairs. Second level features a large luxury master suite w/trey ceilings, master bath w/dual vanities, extra linen closet & stylish glass shower accented w/white/gray subway tile. Skillfully designed upstairs common living space makes for the obvious w/large open loft area. Back patio retreat. Notables: 14 Seer Carrier HVAC, 18'L X 8'W X 5'H Swim Spa, 3RD Bay Garage, Mooresville's exclusive All Brick Neighborhood. Great Location!