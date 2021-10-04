 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

You don’t want to miss this absolutely stunning, completely remodeled 2 story home located in Winslow Bay! 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Nice corner lot. Almost everything is brand new. Features beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with new soft close cabinets and drawers, new quartz countertops, new kitchen appliances. Nice wet bar area on main floor through kitchen. New fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint through whole house. New HVAC system, new Levolor blinds in entire home. Freshly painted shutters and front door with touchpad keyless entry. Spacious bonus room with endless possibilities. Out back you’ll find a gorgeous deck with pergola for relaxing and enjoying nice evenings. Neighborhood amenities include walking paths, lake access, tennis courts and a pool! This home has it all!

