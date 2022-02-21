5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $549,000

Location! Location! Location! Just a few short miles to Davidson and downtown Mooresville. This magnificent home is what you have been waiting for! Full brick home sits beautifully in cul de sac with fenced in backyard. Enjoy spending time in the spacious backyard with covered porch and beautiful patio area. Room on main level can be used as bedroom or office space. Plantation shutters, new roof 2019, New HVAC units December 21. Newly painted kitchen cabinets, and freshly painted in several rooms. You don't want to miss this opportunity!